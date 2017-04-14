AUBURN, Ala. — Friday, was the 9th annual Cops on Top fundraiser, benefiting Special Olympics Alabama.

Cops were on top of the Kroger stores in Alabama and Opelika from 8 Friday morning until 8 Friday night. Organizers say shirts were on sale for $10 and Kroger provided meals for $3.

This was an effort put on in part by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Auburn Police Department.

“Benefit kids with intellectual disabilities. They have games each year and the monies that we raise go to support those games. The games will be held in Troy, Alabama this year and the money we raise helps for things such as food, lodging and transportation,” says Lt. Frazier.

Representatives say $9,000 was raised last year. The goal this year is $10,000. At last check, organizers say they felt good about the amount of proceeds received Friday.