WEEKEND: Get out and enjoy!

Good Friday forecast looking nice through your Easter Sunday and we’re just going to add the word “humidity” based on higher levels increasing and a very weak system drifting across north Georgia.

The combination of this weak front and more humidity may bring in a stray shower or two in this first alert seven day forecast. Temperatures will not be impacted because there are no cold fronts coming into the region to change our weather for the, cooler. So enjoy the weekend starting off for tomorrow and Saturday. Uptown Columbus’ Paddle South Festival-always uptown will have a fantastic weekend forecast the kayak events.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast