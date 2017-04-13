WEEKEND: Get out and enjoy!

By Published: Updated:

Good Friday forecast looking nice through your Easter Sunday and we’re just going to add the word “humidity” based on higher levels increasing and a very weak system drifting across north Georgia.

The combination of this weak front and more humidity may bring in a stray shower or two in this first alert seven day forecast. Temperatures will not be impacted because there are no cold fronts coming into the region to change our weather for the, cooler. So enjoy the weekend starting off for tomorrow and Saturday. Uptown Columbus’ Paddle South Festival-always uptown will have a fantastic weekend forecast the kayak events.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s