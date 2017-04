A Pentagon spokesperson says the U.S. military has dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan Thursday.

CBS News reports the bombs came down on an ISIS cave in a province on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

The spokesperson says the bomb containing 11,000 pounds of explosives has been in the works for several months. They say the bomb was snuck into Afghanistan specifically for this mission.

