Trump: Atlanta collapse shows need for strong infrastructure

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, second from left, and others, listen during President Donald Trump's meeting with first responders from the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says last month’s bridge collapse near downtown Atlanta is a “painful reminder” of the importance of strong infrastructure.

Trump welcomed to the White House police, fire and other personnel who responded to the collapse that forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 85. Authorities have said a fire under the bridge caused the collapse. A homeless man has been charged with setting the blaze.

Trump commended the first responders. He says their fast action, skill and courage as they battled 40-foot flames saved lives and represented the true strength of America.

But he says what happened on March 30 was a reminder of the importance of sturdy roads and bridges.

Trump reiterated his commitment to enacting a major federal infrastructure spending program.

