COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores tells News 3 that a 17-year-old woman has been rescued from rocks along the Chattahoochee River Thursday afternoon.

The rescue happened close to where boats are put into the water.

Shores says the woman was standing on the rocks when the water rose.

The teen was not wearing a proper flotation device and the teen is expected to be okay.

Shores urges all visitors to the river to use caution.