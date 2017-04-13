Student creates petition to cancel White Nationalist, Richard Spencer’s speech at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala.- Alt-Right leader, Richard Spencer, is scheduled to make an appearance at James E. Foy Hall in Auburn this Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Auburn University told News Three that the university did not invite him to speak, and that Spencer is paying $700 to rent the space. In addition, he will also be covering security costs for the event.

Prior to the event, Spencer posted a video announcing his appearance on the Plains. In his video, he told viewers he plans to talk about President Donald Trump, the Syria situation, the Alt-Right, identity and taking questions.

“If this event is anything like my other ones, it is going to be wild,” Spencer said.

After freshman, Walker Scott, heard about the speech, he created a petition against the speech. So far, the petition has more than 750 signatures. Scott said that he fully supports free speech, but feels that Spencer’s ideas may cause more harm than good.

“I also believe that his ideas have the potential to hurt people, to bring real harm to marginalized people,” Scott said. “I believe that if his ideas are going to be spoken and be protected under the doctrine of free speech, we don’t need to be the people to give him an auditorium space and this allotted amount of time. We don’t need to be the people to make it easy for him to voice these racist ideas.”

When asked how he feels prior to the speech, Scott told News Three:

“I’m very conflicted about his appearance,” Scott said. “The part of me that believes that scholarly debate is a necessity in any civilized society wants him to be able to come here and express his ideas, but also his ideas are not reasonable. His ideas are not the ones that deserve reasonable debate. His ideas are not the type of ideas that deserve to be put on that pedestal.”

Auburn University released the following statement prior to the event:

“We strongly deplore his views, which run counter to those of this institution. While his event isn’t affiliated with the university, Auburn supports the constitutional right to free speech. We encourage the campus community to respond to speech they find objectionable with their own views in civil discourse and to do so with respect and inclusion.”