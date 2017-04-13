Spring Warmth Rolls On

A weather pattern favorable for warmth and unfavorable for precipitation is likely to continue for some time across the Gulf region. The jet stream has been pulled north as an upper ridge builds over the South, keeping the storm track unusually far north for the season and close to the Canadian border.

Daytime highs and lows will vary little each day under the upper ridge, leaving us with mild mornings and warm afternoons at least through Easter Sunday as the air mass over our area remains the dominant surface weather feature. A weak front may be able to slip far enough south to give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms early next week, but prospects are not good for any significant rain here from that system.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast