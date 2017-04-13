Small businesses honored at lunch and celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The small business awards celebration and lunch was held Thursday at the Columbus Country Club.

110 small businesses from around the area were presented and honored by the community and News 3’s own Greg Loyd was this year’s emcee.

Columbus Chamber of Commerce President Brian Anderson says small businesses are the backbone of our economy.

“We hear about the large companies, Delta, Coca Cola, Home Depot, TSYS, Synovus. But it’s the small companies that are providing, whether it’s cupcakes for our enjoyment or dry cleaning, those are the businesses that are employing most Americans,” says Brian Anderson.

Anderson says about 95% of Columbus businesses are considered small businesses.