Political analysis of U.S. attack on Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Across the valley, Thursday’s attack appeared to be well-received. A political analyst with decades of military experience is weighing in. He has ties to some of the military officials, who are advising President Trump.

Bob Poydasheff was not only a combat soldier in Vietnam, but he also graduated from The Citadel, as an infantry officer. The former Columbus Mayor says he stands behind the Trump Administration’s decision to bomb ISIS in Afghanistan.

He explains what Thursday’s attack could mean for the future of the United States.

Thursday afternoon, most in America became alert after Capitol Hill reported the US bombed ISIS in Afghanistan. Per the Trump Administration’s instruction, what’s being called, the ‘mother of all bombs’ was dropped.

Political Analyst Bob Poydasheff explains, the message that he believes was sent not just to ISIS, but to others as well.

“It’s also ending a signal to Putin…that look! We’re not playing around,” says Bob Poydasheff.

Poydasheff’s long list of military experience includes working in the Pentagon and fighting in the Vietnam War. He breaks down the message of the US to Russia more depth.

“You’re either gonna be on our side and moderate this situation and calm things down or your’re not and we’re gonna be doing what we have to do to protect our people,” says Bob Poydasheff.

Poydasheff says the military officials to whom Trump is look for guidance are well equipped to help make decisions like Thursday’s ISIS attack.

“People that he has appointed like General McMaster who’s a personal friend of our family..he and his family..who is a commanding general here. General Mathis, General Kelly in Homeland Security, Pompeo in CIA Ambassador to the UN, former Governor of South Carolina…these are very responsible-thinking people,” says Bob Poydasheff.

Poydasheff explains what he thinks the attacks on Afghanistan and Syria, could mean for the future of the US.

“I’m stating what President Trump would be stating…I am the Commander in Chief. We have troops there. I cannot allow gas not only to be used on civilians in violation of your own agreement to us..but I’m gonna protect our people on the ground,” says Bob Poydasheff.

Poydasheff also says he hopes the Trump Administration plans to expand our military in an effort to meet all the threats of the world that the US is facing.