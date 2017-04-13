Police arrest man suspected of slashing woman’s throat during robbery

UPDATES:

Anthony Green has been denied bond on all charges after appearing for his first court date Wednesday. He faces charges for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) — A man is in Atlanta Police custody and stands accused of cutting a woman’s throat in broad daylight during an midtown robbery.

Police say they believe 44-year-old Anthony Greene used a knife to cut the woman’s throat when she refused to drop her purse during the incident March 26. The victim needed 17 stitches in her throat.

Police used a sketch that was produced from the victim’s description of her attacker to identify Greene. He was seen on video camera near the area around the time of the assault and was also positively identified by both the victim and the witness.

“The violent nature of this robbery in broad daylight made this a priority case for our Robbery Unit,” says Police Chief Erika Shields. “Once again our investigators did an outstanding job of putting this case together and capturing Greene. A lot of the credit goes to the accuracy of the victim’s description which resulted in a very good sketch of the suspect.”

Greene was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, April 6. He was transported back to Atlanta April 11. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a robbery.