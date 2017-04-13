Opelika announces temporary location change for city services

OPELIKA, Ala. — The City of Opelika announces some government and court services will be changing locations temporarily Thursday.

A press release says Opelika’s Municipal Court Clerk, Magistrates, Probation Services and the City Attorney Office will all be moving to 608 Ave. A, across from City Hall.

Residents are warned employees will do their best to provide services, but they may not have regular access to phones and internet.

There will be a magistrate at the police department Thursday to help answer any questions. If you are not able to reach the service you need Thursday, please try again Friday after the move is over.

Court will still be held at 501 S. 10th Street.

For more information about Municipal Court, please contact Anita Comer at 334.705.5191; Probation, please contact Denise Rogers at 334.705.5198. And for information about the City Attorney Office, please call 334.705.2075.