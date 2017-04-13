Man warning others about scam that almost scammed him

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Brett Smith contacted us as soon as he received the call from someone claiming to be from the IRS. He knew instantly it was a scam.

“You couldn’t respond to the call or you know they’re telling you that you have to do this or good luck with what’s about to happen to you. I felt threatened,” says Smith.

We had Mr.Smith call back the number while our cameras were rolling, but we got a busy tone.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says the scam claiming to be from the IRS has been around for quite some time.

“You use to only get them during tax season but now they pretty much go year round. There’s a lot of potential for these scam artists to get them to send money,” says Collins.

It’s a scam Smith says he want’s everyone to know about.

“The caller left a voice message saying this is the I-R-S we have a criminal complaint filed against you. You must call me back immediately at this number,” says Collins

Thankfully he didn’t fall for it, and he doesn’t want you too either.

“Don’t fall for it. If you have any type of problems or concerns call the police,” says Smith

The Better Business Bureau says you should never give money over the phone and if money has been stolen from you contact police immediately.