Man arrested after attempting to use counterfeit money

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office has arrested a man after he attempted to use counterfeit money at a Walmart.

According to a release, on April 10 Deputy Powell was working security at the Walmart located on Victory Drive. Around 7 p.m. that night he was informed than an unidentified man was at a register and passed $1500 of suspected counterfeit money to the cashier.

As the cashier took the money to Customer Service to place it under a Fraudulent Reader, the man attempted to exit the store without the money and with his merchandise. At that time, Deputy Powell approached the man and asked to speak with him and agreed.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Defarta Micken.

The money was found to test positive for counterfeit money and Micken was taken into custody without incident.

Micken was charged with forgery in the 1st degree and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.