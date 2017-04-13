Fire burns under railroad bridge in Atlanta

A CBS46 chopper got this photo of the fire under the bridge near Piedmont and Cheshire Bridge roads.

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) — A News 3 sister station reports a fire is burning under a train bridge in Atlanta.

A CBS46 Chopper is hovering over the fire just after 7 a.m. Fire crews are putting out hot spots on the scene now.

Not much is known about how the fire started. The area is off Cheshire Bridge Road between Piedmont and Lenox Roads.

Fire burns under train bridge in Atlanta. (CBS46)

The fire comes two weeks after a fire under an Interstate 85 overpass led to the collapse of a section of the freeway on March 30. Reconstruction of the I-85 bridge is expected to take until at least mid-June.

