Dad accidentally shoots daughter, self while cleaning gun

By Published:
(File: CBS)

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Henry County Police are investigating a shooting that sent a father and his daughter to the hospital.

WXIA-TV reports officers were called to a home about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Mike Ireland says a man was cleaning his gun when the gun accidentally discharged.

The father was shot in the hand and his 9-year-old daughter, was struck in the leg. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s