Dad accidentally shoots daughter, self while cleaning gun

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Henry County Police are investigating a shooting that sent a father and his daughter to the hospital.

WXIA-TV reports officers were called to a home about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Mike Ireland says a man was cleaning his gun when the gun accidentally discharged.

The father was shot in the hand and his 9-year-old daughter, was struck in the leg. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation.