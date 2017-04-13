CSU Student-Athletes to host 5K benefitting Make-A-Wish

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A campus student group at Columbus State University announces plans for a 5K race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The CSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee says the race will be Saturday, April 29. It will start at 9 a.m. from Cougar Court between the Lumpkin Center and the softball field on CSU’s main campus.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that arranges “wishes” for children with life-threatening medical conditions through 62 chapters across the United States.

Registration is now open online at runsignup.com. Awards will be presented to the top three male and top three female runners. Registration is $20 before April 20. To be guaranteed a t-shirt, participants must register by April 20.