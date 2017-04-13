Columbus man gets 78 month sentence in child pornography case

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local man will now spend just over six years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

A press release from U.S. Attorney G.F. “Pete” Peterman, III says 34-year-old Wilfred Wright was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

The release says Wright admits uploading images of child pornography to a Gmail account on February 26, 2015. Police were able to get search warrants for his electronic devices and online accounts, where they found 86 images and nine videos of child porn.

Peterman’s statement says most of the victims in the images were younger than 12 during the recorded abuse.

The judge in Wright’s case also orders lifetime surveillance as a registered sex offender once he is released from prison. Wright will also have to pay $12,500 in restitution to the young victims in the images and videos.

“The sexual exploitation of the children used to make these videos and photos is an abomination,” Peterman says. “Those who support this exploitation by buying and possessing this type of material will be prosecuted by my office to the fullest extent of the law.”