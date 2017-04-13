Columbus Fire, EMS to hold river rescue drill Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you’re downtown or near the Riverwalk Thursday and see what looks like people stranded in the Chattahoochee River – don’t worry! It’s just a drill.

Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services announces they will be holding a Swift Water Rescue Exercise from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The drill will test rescue crews procedures, their speed, and efficiency. Simulated victims will be on the rocks and along the banks, boats will be deployed with rescuers and the Medivac Blackhawk Helicopter will respond.

The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation and The 4th Ranger Battalion Medivac of Ft. Benning, as well as Columbus State University and Whitewater Express will be participating.

Citizens should not be alarmed or concerned by the activities, as this is only an exercise to better prepare emergency response personnel and associated entities and agencies.