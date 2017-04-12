Woman comes home to find boyfriend shot dead in Columbus home

By Published:
(File: CBS)

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting death, after the girlfriend of a victim found her partner dead in an Adair Ave. home.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3 32-year-old Jason Boykin died of a gunshot wound. Bryan says Boykin’s girlfriend came home sometime after 11 p.m. Tuesday. She walked in the back door, hollered at Boykin because he left the stove on, and then touched him to see what was wrong.

That’s when she noticed Boykin had been shot. She then called 911 to report her boyfriend’s death to police. Boykin was officially pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m. According to the coroner, this is Columbus’s sixth or seventh homicide of the year.

Police are still trying to track down the suspect. Stay with News 3 for continuing updates on this story.

