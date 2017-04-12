Wild Animal Wednesday: Mouflon Lamb

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday we feature our baby Mouflon Sheep exhibit. The Mouflon doesn’t look anything like the standard sheep you would see on a local farm. They are normally a dark brown color, and they have far less wool. Mouflon sheep are inhabitants of the Middle East, and serve as the species that all other sheep originated from.

