United CEO 'ashamed' about passenger's removal

(CBS)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says he felt “ashamed” watching video of a passenger being dragged off a United Express flight and has promised to review the airline’s passenger removal policy.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired Wednesday, Munoz apologizes to Dr. David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.

Munoz vows this “will never happen again on a United flight” and that law enforcement won’t be involved in future.

Munoz calls the embarrassment a “system failure,” saying United will review its policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.

