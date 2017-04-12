Troup County says hackers demanded ransom in server breach

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — The Troup County government says international hackers demanded thousands in ransom money after they made their way into the government’s servers Friday.

The County Administrator says the hackers appear to have been from Eastern Europe. They planted a virus in the local government server, encrypting the files. The administrator says every computer was locked and a warning message appeared on every screen demanding 24 Bitcoins in exchange for they key to unlock the files.

Bitcoins are virtual dollars users can redeem on the dark net. Each coin is worth about $1200.

The administrator says instead of paying a ransom worth more than $28,000, the government turned its servers over to its insurance company to get rid of the “ransom-ware”.

Hutchinson Traylor Insurance Company has since removed the virus safely and retrieved the files. The Troup County Government IT department is still working around the clock to get more than 400 computers back online.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.