Rival team responds after blast targeting soccer team bus

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A top official from Monaco’s soccer club has condemned the explosions aimed at rival Borussia Dortmund’s bus and says that “football must not be taken hostage.”

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev offered “all my support and friendship to Borussia Dortmund and the injured player Marc Bartra. These are revolting events that we wish we would never have experienced.”

He said some have questioned playing the Champions League game that was postponed after Tuesday night’s attack but says “football must not be taken hostage. UEFA, Borussia Dortmund and ourselves are on the same page.”

Vasilyev says the soccer community “will be stronger than this disgusting type of action.”

Monaco and Borussia Dortmund will play their Champions League game tonight under heavy security.