Outdoor Weekend Events April 14th – 16th

Sunny, dry and warm weather this weekend is going to be great for any outdoor events!

Enjoy live jazz music at Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series on Broadway starting at 7pm edt.

Two helicopters will drop over 10,000 Easter eggs Saturday from 11a.m. to 3:00 p.m. edt in Lakebottom on the baseball and football fields at Bridge Church’s free Easter Egg Drop. There will also be face painting, Easter egg toss games and free food.

Or you can head to Callaway Gardens for the Great Bunny Chase 5K around Robin Lake Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. edt. Collect some of the 3,000 eggs spread along the course or chase the Easter bunny. There will be an Easter egg hunt for kids afterwards.

This weekend’s highlighted event is Paddle South Friday and Saturday. The USA Freestyle Kayak National Championship kicks off Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. edt and Saturday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. edt. The barbecue and beer festival follows Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the pocket park by Synovus off Bay Avenue. The kayak championship is free and the bbq/beer festival is $5 entrance – which goes right back to Uptown Columbus for future community events!

Pro-kayaker Stephen Wright is a five-time champion and says the community will have a lot check out.

“They’re gonna see kayaks surfing big waves on the river. They look a lot like ocean waves, expect for the fact that they don’t move anywhere. And these little kayaks are designed to do tricks on these waves.”

Wright says each athlete get around a minute on the wave to “do as many freestyle tricks as possible.”

“They’ll see things like front flips, rolling in the air…kayaks will go three feet in the air while they rotate around and land back down..trying to get as many points as possible,” says Wright.

This is the first time the National Championship has been held in Columbus.

Wright says the Fountain City has a lot to offer.

“For one, Columbus is a fantastic city and there’s a lot of things to offer competitors here. And two, the white water is world class – this really is one of the best waves in the world and it is a privilege for us to be able to have a competition on a spot like this,” adds Wright.

There will be about 40 to 50 of the best kayakers in the world at the championship. For more information click here.