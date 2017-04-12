COLUMBUS, Ga. — Most teachers perform their duties on a daily basis without much fanfare.

Such is the case with Allen Elementary teacher Nikia Gettridge who was totally shocked and surprised to receive the Kinetic Golden Apple award from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Gettridge teaches students with behavior disorders at Allen Elementary here in Columbus.

She was nominated by parent Angela Brooks who called Gettridge a passionate and outstanding educator.

Gettridge says she is blessed to be able to help these students.