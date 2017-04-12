Mayor Teresa Tomlinson plans possible bid for state office

COLUMBUS, Ga — Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is considering plans to run in the next election for Georgia governor or possibly Secretary of State, according to an aide in her office.

The mayor’s office says Tomlinson has been approached to run for three state positions: Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. Tomlinson has already declined to run for Attorney General.

The Columbus mayor has not yet announced if she plans to run for Governor or Secretary of State.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

