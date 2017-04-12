Man indicted on murder charge in case of missing teacher

Associated Press
FILE - This Feb 22, 2017 file photo released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows Ryan Alexander Duke, in Georgia. Duke was charged with murder Feb. 23 in the slaying of Tara Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher who disappeared in 2005. Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden says a grand jury on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, indicted Ryan Alexander Duke on charges including murder and concealing a death, in Grinstead's death. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation via AP)

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia prosecutor says a grand jury has charged a man with killing a teacher and former beauty queen who vanished nearly 12 years ago.

Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Ryan Alexander Duke on charges including murder and concealing a death.

Authorities in February announced Duke’s arrest. He was a former student at the school where Tara Grinstead taught before she disappeared in October 2005.

A public defender who has represented Duke didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment on the indictment.

Another man, Bo Dukes, was charged in March with concealing a death, evidence tampering and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in the case. Bowden said Dukes has not been indicted.

