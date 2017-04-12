Columbus suspends charge for tree removal after storm damage

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Consolidated Government announces a change to city services to help residents hit by last week’s storms.

A press release says all local residents can put out damaged tree limbs for pickup without paying the usual fee. The free service will be available until May 4.

The release says any branches and tree pieces for removal must be:

No bigger than 4 feet long

All debris must be at the curb for pickup

The city asks for patience as it works to clean up debris the storms left behind.