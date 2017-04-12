Auburn police arrest man who allegedly shot into home

By Published:
Eric Thomas Williams (Lee County Jail)

AUBURN, Ala. — An Auburn man is in Lee County Jail after police say he fired shots into a home Tuesday afternoon.

A police report says 26-year-old Eric Thomas Williams was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The report says officers got a call of shots fired at a home in the 400 block of Lee Road 57 at about 2:20 p.m. Responding officers found damage to the home, but no one inside was hurt.

Witnesses gave police a description of a suspect and a vehicle seen fleeing the area and within minutes, officers found Williams and the vehicle nearby.

Police say an investigation reveals Williams knew the homeowners and there had been some kind of altercation between the two.

Williams remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s