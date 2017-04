We’re mostly sunny and in the lower 80s tomorrow. More sun Thursday and mid 80s through Friday….which is going to be perfect to kick off the Freestyle Kayak National Championships in Uptown. Paddle South – which features a barbecue and beer festival Saturday from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. edt will also kick-off then and the weather couldn’t be better! Mostly sunny, dry and mid 80s through the rest of the week and weekend!

