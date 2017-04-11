U.S. official claims Russia knew Syrian chemical attack was coming

By Published:
FILE -- In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 file photo, victims of the suspected chemical weapons attack lie on the ground, in Khan Sheikhoun, in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. Turkey's health minister, Recep Akdag said Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that test results conducted on victims of the chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun confirm that sarin gas was used. Officials from the World Health Organization and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons participated in the autopsies. (Alaa Alyousef via AP, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The United States has made a preliminary conclusion that Russia knew in advance of Syria’s chemical weapons attack last week, but has no proof of Moscow’s involvement. That’s according to a senior U.S. official.

The official says Monday a drone operated by Russians was flying over a hospital as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment. Hours after the drone left, a Russian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American officials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons.

The official said the presence of the surveillance drone over the hospital couldn’t have been a coincidence.

