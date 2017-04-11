Staying Warm for Awhile

By

The southern states are settling into a weather pattern that’s favorable for warm temperatures but unfavorable for rain.  The jet stream forecasts keep our area under an upper ridge most of this week and through Easter weekend, keeping the storm track well away from us with any severe storms taking aim on other parts of the country.

We do have one very small shot at rain coming Wednesday, as a dissipating cold front works its way south and east into Georgia and Alabama.  This boundary will wash out before reaching Columbus, bringing some clouds but only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Sunny weather returns for Thursday, and we’ll continue to see above normal temperatures through Easter weekend and likely beyond, as high pressure aloft becomes anchored over the Southeast.  Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows near 60 with little day-to-day change.

Forecast highs today (WSI/Intellicast)
Forecast map Wednesday PM

