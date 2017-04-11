Randy Robertson makes official District 29 announcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus law enforcement veteran announces he’s running for a Georgia State Senate seat.

Randy Robertson, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, made his official announcement Tuesday night. He’s the first to declare in the battle for Senator Josh McKoon’s District 29 seat.

If elected, the issues he plans to target include: education, poverty, crime and abuse.

“Citizens have to have gatekeeper in Atlanta that’s making sure good legislation is getting passed and bad legislation is not…I think my resume when people look and they see my involvement in the community even beyond my career as a law enforcement officer they’ll see that I’m passionate about my fellow man,” says Randy Robertson.

Robertson serves as the President of the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police. District 29 consists of the following counties: Muscogee, Meriwether, Harris and Troup.