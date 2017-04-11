Portion of Wynnton Road to close starting April 17

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you are a frequent traveler of Wynnton Road, you might have to change your route starting Monday, April 17.

Wynnton Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to all through traffic between Buena Vista Road and 10th Avenue.

According to a release, the closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to make street repairs.

A signed detour route will be provided along Buena Vista Road, 13th Street, and 10th Avenue. The road is expected to close every weekday night for approximately four weeks.

WYNNTON ROAD DETOUR MAP

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s