Portion of Wynnton Road to close starting April 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you are a frequent traveler of Wynnton Road, you might have to change your route starting Monday, April 17.

Wynnton Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to all through traffic between Buena Vista Road and 10th Avenue.

According to a release, the closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to make street repairs.

A signed detour route will be provided along Buena Vista Road, 13th Street, and 10th Avenue. The road is expected to close every weekday night for approximately four weeks.