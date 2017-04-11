Portion of Wynnton Road to close starting April 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you are a frequent traveler of Wynnton Road, you might have to change your route starting Monday, April 17.
Wynnton Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to all through traffic between Buena Vista Road and 10th Avenue.
According to a release, the closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to make street repairs.
A signed detour route will be provided along Buena Vista Road, 13th Street, and 10th Avenue. The road is expected to close every weekday night for approximately four weeks.
WYNNTON ROAD DETOUR MAP