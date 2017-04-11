Plane makes emergency landing on highway, ends up nose-down

Associated Press Published:
In this photo released by Maine State Police, a plane stands on its nose after striking a guardrail after it landed Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham, Maine. The plane was piloted by John Gayley, who made the emergency landing but walked away without serious injuries to himself or a passenger. No cars were struck during the landing. (Maine State Police via AP)

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) — Police say a small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate in Maine, struck a guardrail and ended up nose-down on the road.

The plane, piloted by John Gayley, of Bowdoin, landed in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. It then crashed into a guardrail off the breakdown lane.

Police say Gayley had minor facial injuries and was taken to a hospital. Passenger Rodney Voisene, of Bowdoin, received a minor arm injury and was also taken to a hospital.

The plane, a 1947 Cessna, did not hit any cars during its landing.

Police say traffic in the southbound lane will be disrupted when the plane is removed from the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

