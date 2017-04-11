Okefenokee fire burns 3,800 acres near Georgia-Florida line

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — A wildfire sparked by lightning in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is burning 3,800 acres near the Georgia-Florida state line.

Refuge spokeswoman Sarah Wyatt says Monday firefighters with bulldozers were plowing fire breaks in an effort to contain the blaze within the refuge, which covers nearly 407,000 acres of swampy terrain in southeast Georgia. She says the fire posed no immediate threat to people or structures.

Wyatt says the fire was reported Thursday evening, hours after powerful thunderstorms crossed the state. Dry conditions caused flames to spread rapidly over the weekend. By Monday the total area of the fire was nearly six square miles.

In April 2011, lightning started a fire in the Okefenokee refuge that charred 309,200 acres and burned for nearly a year.