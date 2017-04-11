NWS releases storm survey information from April 5th tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City has released their findings on the tornadoes that struck parts of the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday, April 5.

The tornado that affected Randolph, Stewart and Webster Counties will have a tornado rating of EF2 with estimated peak wind speeds of 120 mph. The overall path length of the tornado spanned 15.1 miles mainly through rural portions of the counties. The tornado was at it’s strongest near the town of Weston where two chicken houses were destroyed.

The same storm that produced that tornado also produced a weak EF0 tornado near the town of Plains in Sumter County. Meteorologists say the peak winds associated with that tornado was 70 mph and on the ground for 3.2 miles.

Meteorologists are still compiling data from Monday, April 3’s severe weather event. Once that data comes in this story will be updated to reflect the latest information.