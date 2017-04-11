NWS releases storm survey information from April 3 & April 5 tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City has released their findings on the tornadoes that struck parts of the Chattahoochee Valley Monday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 5.

A total of seven tornadoes touched down across the valley on Monday, April 3. The tornadoes are as follows:

An EF1 tornado hit Columbus and Muscogee County with winds of 90 mph and on the ground for 3.5 miles. The tornado initially touched down along Cusseta Road and crossed Clover Lane, and Brennan Road damaging some roof’s homes and damaging numerous trees. The tornado weakened as it crossed Northstar Drive and the damage ended along RC Allen Dr and lifting prior to crossing into Fort Benning.

Two EF0s hit Stewart County, one along Green Gove Road with maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. The same storm produced a tornado with 70 mph winds near US 27 near Richland in Stewart County.

Another EF0 tornado touched down just west of Seminole Road in Webster County Monday afternoon. This tornado was on the ground 3.9 miles with winds of 75 mph.

Two tornadoes were confirmed by NWS meteorologists in Talbot County. The first tornado is rated at EF0 with 70 mph and touched down northeast of Talbotton along Bootkelly Road. The tornado lifted briefly before crossing PoBiddy Road and recycling into another tornado with a rating of EF1 with 105 mph. This tornado touched down south of PoBiddy and Jeff Hendricks Road snapping trees along the way.

The final tornado from Monday was an EF1 tornado that touched down in Ellaville. This tornado touched down west of Ellaville near a farm south of Chancey Drive. National Weather Service says around 40 homes were damaged and 12 businesses sustained damage in Ellaville.

A total of four tornadoes touched down across the valley on Wednesday, April 5. The tornadoes are as follows.

The first tornado of the day started in Barbour County moved into extreme northern Henry County then crossed the Chattahoochee River moving into Quitman County. This tornado had maximum winds of 115 mph and a rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale of EF2.

The tornado that affected Randolph, Stewart and Webster Counties will have a tornado rating of EF2 with estimated peak wind speeds of 120 mph. The overall path length of the tornado spanned 15.1 miles mainly through rural portions of the counties. The tornado was at its strongest near the town of Weston where two chicken houses were destroyed.

The same storm that produced that tornado also produced a weak EF0 tornado near the town of Plains in Sumter County. Meteorologists say the peak winds associated with that tornado was 70 mph and on the ground for 3.2 miles.

The final tornado of the day came Wednesday night in Chambers County. Damage was consistent of a tornado along County Road 116 just west of Union Hill where several trees were damaged. A small fire station was also damaged in this EF1 tornado.