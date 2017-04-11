Lupus forces woman out of millitary

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Carol Williams lives in Columbus and has a story she hopes will save lives. She was diagnosed with Lupus while serving in the Army at Fort Benning.

It’s been 25 years since she’s been diagnosed and now she’s making a choice that she hopes others will make as well. The Lupus diagnosis ultimately led to her getting out of the military. During her time at Fort Benning she did find hope in someone else who was also living with the same disease.

“She was also able to let me know that stress is the number one cause of Lupus. My hair started falling out and just my joint start swelling. It was very difficult for me just to get dressed or to even get out of bed.”

Since her diagnosis, Carol is choosing to live as an overcomer and not be conquered by her disease.