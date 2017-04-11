Hackers break into Troup County government server

By Published:
(File: CBS)

TROUP COUNTY, GA — The FBI is working with the Troup County Sheriff’s office to find out who is responsible for hacking into the Troup County Government Center’s server.

A representative from the Troup County Commissioner’s Office says hackers broke into the government’s website server sometime on Friday and encrypted the files. The commissioner’s office then turned the site over to their insurance company to restore the files back to normal.

The FBI says no information was compromised in the breach. Investigators urge anyone who knows anything about the hack to call law enforcement immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s