Hackers break into Troup County government server

TROUP COUNTY, GA — The FBI is working with the Troup County Sheriff’s office to find out who is responsible for hacking into the Troup County Government Center’s server.

A representative from the Troup County Commissioner’s Office says hackers broke into the government’s website server sometime on Friday and encrypted the files. The commissioner’s office then turned the site over to their insurance company to restore the files back to normal.

The FBI says no information was compromised in the breach. Investigators urge anyone who knows anything about the hack to call law enforcement immediately.