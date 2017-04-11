Georgia Power warning customers of bill payment scam

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Power is alerting customers to a scam attempting to defraud customers over the phone.

Georgia Power wants to remind customers to be cautious and never provide personal information such as a credit card number or security number to an unverified person.

According to a release, Georgia Power says the scam artists are known to pose as Georgia Power employee, asking customers to provide credit card information or purchase a pre-paid debit card and provide the card’s account number to avoid disconnection. In the past, criminals have also asked customers to pay at places other an authorized Georgia Power payment location.

Georgia Power reminds customers that they will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone and employees are not sent into the field to collect payments nor will not ask a customer to pay anywhere other than a business office or authorized payment location.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, you should contact the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890.