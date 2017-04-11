CSU hopes to get more dance majors

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University is hoping to get more students to plie’ into their dance program and they’ve hired a Rockette to help them do it.

Karyn Tomczak is a former Broadway and Rockette star. She’s excited to be teaching the CSU Dance program.

Dean Richard Baxter says 80 students are involved in the program now. He hopes to double the number of students by offering dance as a major.

“It’s very important for people to know the actual names of steps and things like that so you know it’s just not diggly dee and what was that. But I want them to know that was chef of all change and that’s an Irish,” says Karyn Tomczak.

The university will hot a spring swing fundraiser April 29 at Woodruff Park and a dance showcase on April 30 with dance students.