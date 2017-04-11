Cottonmouths upset top-seeded Mayhem in game one of SPHL playoffs, 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All it took was Disney on Ice and a hot goaltender. The Columbus Cottonmouths took advantage of contributions from both to upset the top-seeded Macon Mayhem in game one of the first round of the SPHL playoffs, 1-0.

The Cottonmouths were out-shot 52-22 by the Mayhem, but Columbus goalie Mavric Parks turned away everything that came his way for the shutout win. Columbus’ game-winner came from Alex Kromm 21 seconds into the second period with assists from Nick Owen and David Watt.

Columbus, the No. 8 seed, is hosting Macon, the No. 1 seed, because the arena in Macon is currently occupied by the Disney on Ice production.The Disney on Ice reservation in Macon was booked prior to the franchise moving from Augusta, Ga. Columbus will be at home for the entire series.

Game two is Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

If necessary, game three would also be at the Columbus Civic Center on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The lone goal was all Columbus would need thanks to the tremendous efforts from Parks, who was added to the team’s roster on February 9 to replace goaltender Brandon Jager. Jager was severely injured when the Cottonmouths team bus flipped off an on-ramp en route to a game in Peoira, Illinois on January 19. Several Columbus players were sent to the hospital with injuries resulting from the crash.

The bus crash is only part of the adversity the team has faced vaulting from last place, into the playoffs during the final stretch of the regular season. In March, the franchise’s longtime owners announced the team is for sale and new ownership will be needed for the franchise to play the upcoming season. Head coach and general manager Jerome Bechard is optimistic they will find new owners this summer.