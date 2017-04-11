Boy killed in San Bernardino school shooting survived heart surgery

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy: KRON

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — An 8-year-old boy shot and killed along with his teacher at a San Bernardino school was born with a genetic condition and had survived heart surgery.

Schools superintendent Dale Marsden said Tuesday that Jonathan Martinez had Williams syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by learning delays, mild intellectual disability and heart problems.

Marsden said children with Williams tend to be social, friendly and endearing. He said by all accounts Jonathan was a happy child.

Jonathan died at a hospital after being shot Monday by the estranged husband of the boy’s teacher, Karen Smith, who was also killed.

Officials said a 9-year-old classmate who was also shot is stable, watching cartoons, and expected to recover.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims Tuesday evening at North Park Elementary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s