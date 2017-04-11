Apparent hate group presence discovered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An apparent hate group makes it’s presence known. It’s reportedly happening on the campus of Auburn University. School officials are weighing in Tuesday night on whether that kind of presence is allowed at school.

Fliers were allegedly posted by members of the Auburn White Student Union. Student leaders were quick to distance themselves saying they have no affiliation with the group. One flier reads, “Top secret – will you disobey the anti-Christian?”

Members of the school Southern Poverty Law Center say the first fliers were discovered Friday. The president of the group, received word while she was out of town.

“He said he took them down and reported them to student affairs and that was how it first came to my attention,” says President of Auburn University SPLC, Beth Cooper.

From there.

“I immediately forwarded the information to our SPLC campus coordinator in Montgomery at Southern Poverty Law Center and waited until I heard back from him before I made any public statement about it,” says President of Auburn University SPLC, Beth Cooper.

The AU SPLC posted a statement Monday. It reads in part, these fliers have been seen posted around campus by a group calling themselves the Auburn White Student Union. This is not a legitimate campus group. We encourage you to report it to campus authorities if you receive them. AU SPLC Reps explain why they believe someone was bold enough to post such a flier.

“With the current political climate that’s bringing to the surface a lot of underlying issues that have been there. Nothing that we’re dealing with is necessarily new but that have…people are now more confident publicly discussing,” says President of Auburn University SPLC, Beth Cooper.

News 3 took a look at the Auburn White Student web site. Part of it reads, we expect to be able to find common ground with secular Arabs who oppose Zionism and Islamism, black people who are horrified by ghetto culture, and Asian Americans who have been victimized by diversity shakedowns.

News 3 heard from students on the matter. The students we talked to said they were shocked about the hate messages that were posted.