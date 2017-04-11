A weak system keeps us stable

Cloud cast models illustrate a stalled front, which has added only minimal instability. This is why we called for a sporadic pop-up showers at best. The general forecast through Thursday and Friday, will be much of the same, with a mix of clouds and sun and mild temperatures.

Overnight low readings will dip down into the upper 50s and mild Thursday look for 58 in the morning 84° for a high so Thursday partly cloudy in the afternoon a possibility of a pop-up sporadic shower north of Columbus only. Your seven day forecast readings remain consistent with mid-80s and overnight lows down into the upper 50s to near 60. Your Easter weekend forecast looks terrific. Our weekend planner for uptown Columbus always in uptown great for the kayaking event off Bay Avenue mid 80s and perfect Whitewater weather.