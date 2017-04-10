Warming Up Again

A warm week is ahead of us, now that the stormy pattern has been disrupted enough to keep the major storm systems taking other paths across the country. We’re seeing the development of an upper ridge over the eastern U.S. which leads to warmth and generally fair weather underneath the ridge while blocking storm systems from reaching us.

One exception could be Wednesday, as a front currently in the Midwest starts moving east. Severe storms are likely late today along the front, concentrated in Texas and the Upper Midwest, with a minor tornado risk in the Chicago/Lower Michigan area. The front will slowly push south and east from its current position, getting into Alabama and Georgia by Wednesday morning. This front will lose most of its upper support on the way here, so our chances of getting rain from the system will be slight. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, though nothing severe is expected due to the weakening nature of the front.

Once behind the front on Thursday, dry weather will return and there will be little temperature change with both highs and lows remaining well above normal into the Easter weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast