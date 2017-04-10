State Rep. Pezold will not seek re-election

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia State Representative John Pezold of Columbus has announced he won’t seek re-election.

Pezold made the announcement in a Facebook post earlier Monday.

Which reads in part, “My family has been incredibly supportive during my time in office. However, with my children growing older and my professional responsibilities increasing, the time is right to step away from public office and devote my full attention to them.”

Pezold will serve until the end of the 2018 legislative session.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s