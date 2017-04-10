State Rep. Pezold will not seek re-election

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia State Representative John Pezold of Columbus has announced he won’t seek re-election.

Pezold made the announcement in a Facebook post earlier Monday.

Which reads in part, “My family has been incredibly supportive during my time in office. However, with my children growing older and my professional responsibilities increasing, the time is right to step away from public office and devote my full attention to them.”

Pezold will serve until the end of the 2018 legislative session.