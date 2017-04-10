MCSD delays vote on $6.4 million Camelot Education contract

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Dozens of people packed the school board meeting waiting anxiously to find out if school board members would vote yes or no on putting the alternative and special education services into the hands of a private company called “Camelot”.

The proposal to outsource these services has been a controversial one.

Supporters and critics of the proposal addressed the board on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis, who’s pushing the plan, says the school system is short on qualified Special Ed Teachers.

School Board Member Kia Chambers pointed out some things in the contract that stood out to her and Chambers would not vote yes because of it.

She offered a substitute motion to form a community advisory committee with additional time to vet the “Camelot” proposal.

That’s when School Board Member Cathy Williams voiced her concerns.

By a vote of 5 to 9, the board decided to table the “Camelot” issue for three months, create an advisory committee, and make changes to the contract.

With Camelot Education Programs on the table for the next 90 days, this could delay the renovation of Marshall Middle School and if School Board Members vote yes, programs may not be ready for the upcoming school year.