Israel shuts Egypt border crossing following terror warning

By Published:
FILE - An Israeli army tank keeps position near a security fence on the Gaza border with Israel, as Palestinians approach the fence east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 23, 2012. (AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has closed its Taba border crossing to Egypt following a warning by its anti-terrorism office of an “imminent” militant attack there.

Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz says in a statement Monday there was intel regarding a potential “terror attack” against tourists in the Sinai peninsula. The crossing is open for those wanting to return from Egypt.

A pair of church bombings during Palm Sunday ceremonies killed more than 40 people Sunday; shortly after those attacks, Israeli urged its citizens in Sinai to return home.

Sinai has traditionally been a popular destination for Israelis — especially during the upcoming Passover holiday. But Israel has urged its citizens to avoid the area in recent years because of Islamic militant activity.

